Huddersfield Town target Aaron Mooy will face off against World Cup champions Germany on Monday with the Australian national team.

Town's 2016/17 player of the season has linked up with the Socceroos for the Confederations Cup, with Ange Postecoglou's side in Group B alongside the Germans, Chile and Cameroon.

Australia qualified for the eight-team tournament by winning the 2015 AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history, earning themselves a spot in the prestigious competition.

The national sides that compete in the tournament are the winners of their respective regional competitions - such as the European Championships - with the World Cup holders and upcoming World Cup hosts also included.

The eight teams kicked off in Russia yesterday, with the hosts playing 2016 OFC Nations Cup winners New Zealand.

Mooy's Australia start their campaign in Sochi on Monday against World Cup winners Germany, before taking on Cameroon in St Petersburg on Thursday and Chile in Moscow on Sunday.

The top two teams then advance to the semi-finals where they will take on one of Russia, New Zealand, Portugal or Mexico, with the winner advancing to the final in St Petersburg and the losers contesting a third-place play-off.

All the matches will be broadcast live across ITV's channels.