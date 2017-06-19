Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town transfer target Aaron Mooy played the full 90 minutes as his Australian side opened their Confederations Cup campaign with a defeat.

After signing-off an incredible campaign with David Wagner’s side, culminating in promotion to the Premier League, the 26-year-old has linked up with the Socceroos for the tournament which sees them face the Germans, Chile and Cameroon.

Australia qualified for the eight-team tournament by winning the 2015 AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history, earning themselves a spot in the prestigious competition.

The national sides that compete in the tournament are the winners of their respective regional competitions – such as the European Championships – with the World Cup holders and upcoming World Cup hosts also included.

And with a record £10m transfer fee for the Manchester City man on the table from Town, all eyes were on him not only performing well for his country but coming through the match unscathed.

However, Mooy like the rest of his Australian teammates struggled to get a foothold in the Group B encounter with Germany taking the lead as early as the fifth minute through Lars Stindl.

Against the run of play, the Socceroos equalised in the 41st minute, when Tomas Rogic took advantage of a deflection to equalise before the Germans retook the lead three minutes later courtesy of a Julian Draxler penalty.

The World Champions then extended their lead early in the second-half and looked comfortable until unconvincing goalkeeping from Bernd Leno allowed Tomi Juric to pull one back after he failed to hold a Rogic effort.

Buoyed by the goal, Australian searched for an equaliser but despite a more assured final ten minutes, were unable to salvage a point from the contest.

Up next for Aaron Mooy and his teammates is a clash against Cameroon on Thursday in Saint Petersburg, while the Germans face Chile in Kazan.