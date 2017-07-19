Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If Andy Yiadom wants to underline his credentials to Huddersfield Town or any other potential suitors, then he’s doing a pretty good job.

The 25-year-old Ghana international was reportedly an outstanding second-half contributor to Barnsley’s 3-1 friendly win over Coventry City at Oakwell last night.

Barnsley – who play Town in their next warm-up match in South Yorkshire on Saturday – rate the player in the £2m bracket.

One observer described Yiadom as “tearing Coventry apart” as Barnsley built on first-half goals from Stevie Mallan and Stefan Payne to score a third through Tom Bradshaw.

Yiadom, who made 169 appearances for Barnet from 2012 to last year, went close to scoring himself, with the club website reporting: “Yiadom bamboozled his defender and then fired a wicked shot into the side-netting. It was all Barnsley at this point.”

The Barnsley Chronicle described the same move like this: “Yiadom then produced fantastic skill to dance around challenges in the box and fire just wide.”

Town, of course, will have the perfect opportunity to see one of their reported targets first-hand on Saturday.

QPR, Swansea and Reading are also said to be interested in the player.