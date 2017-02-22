Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fought hard against a well-drilled Reading side to earn three points and extend their lead over the chasing play-off pack.

Philip Billing's late strike sealed the victory for Town after Rajiv Van La Parra's penalty was saved in the first half.

Town will now look ahead to the away match against Barnsley on Saturday, where they will try and register their seventh successive league victory.

Here Rory Benson reflects on Town's hard-earned victory over Reading, before attentions turn to the weekend trip to Oakwell.

Even Town's players don't expect penalties

Well, let's get this one out of the way first.

Huddersfield Town were finally awarded a league penalty for the first time since March last year when they were given one against local rivals Leeds.

But the ref pointing to the spot was such an alien concept for Town that no prior discussion had taken place as to who was going to step up to take the spot kick.

Rajiv Van La Parra won the debate but put the penalty wide, with Town's last converted penalty coming in February 2015 against Millwall, courtesy of James Vaughan.

Philip Billing has come of age

The 20-year-old put in an excellent performance, scoring the winner in the 81st minute.

Billing looked composed on the ball and without it he played his part in David Wagner's gegenpressing system with aplomb.

The Dane could well have a large part to play in the Terriers' run-in - especially with Jonathan Hogg sidelined for the next few weeks - and any lingering doubts over the youngster were put to bed on Tuesday.

Town are a team for the big occasion

Town have earned three wins from their last three matches against their promotion rivals.

Not only did they take three points off Leeds, Brighton and Reading, but they deserved their nine-point haul from the three matches.

If it's the play-offs for Town, it will be hard to back against them - unless they are pitted against Sheffield Wednesday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players are applauded into the tunnel after Reading match Share this video Watch Next

The automatic promotion race is on

The win over Reading not only puts distance between the two sides, but also allows Town to keep up the pace with top two Newcastle and Brighton.

Town are now five and four points behind the sides respectively, with both winning matches earlier in the week.

If Town can keep winning, they will pile the pressure on Brighton and Newcastle - especially with the Geordies visiting the John Smith's Stadium in early March.

For me, the win all but secures Town's play-off spot and now all eyes will be on the teams above them.

David Wagner has created a team of winners

Even though Reading defended resolutely for the first 80 minutes of the match, the Town players and fans showed no signs of nerves.

Town have scored 10 winners in the last 15 minutes of league games so far this season, and the players know they will always get a chance towards the end of games - largely down to the fitness of Wagner's squad.

Panic does not set in as it does for other sides and cool heads have helped Town to win matches in the dying minutes.

Long may it continue.