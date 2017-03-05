Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-1 by top-of-the-table Newcastle yesterday, with some controversial refereeing decisions going against David Wagner's side.

Newcastle were awarded a soft penalty in the 10th minute, before the visitors doubled their lead despite the protests of Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The Welshman claimed to have the ball under his control before Daryl Murphy stripped him a steered home from a tight angle.

In the second period Town have the arrears, but a last-minute third from Dwight Gayle handed Newcastle the three points.

Here Rory Benson reflects on the defeat before Town face another fallen Premier League giant in Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

1. Town can score from the spot

After Rajiv Van La Parr's last spot kick was saved, all eyes were on Aaron Mooy when he claimed the ball to take Town's second-half penalty against Newcastle.

The last spot kick Town converted in the league was back in February 2015, when James Vaughan scored past Millwall's David Forde.

David Wagner had previously spoken about selecting three designated penalty takers after the Dutchman's effort was saved, and the Australian international coolly slotted home from the spot.

2. The standard of refereeing is getting no better

I do not envy the job of the officials, but Roger East got the major decisions wrong yesterday.

The ref pointed to the spot after Matt Ritchie went down, but replays suggest he clipped his own feet after going past Nahki Wells.

The Toon's second was also controversial, with Danny Ward adamant he had control of the ball in his hands before Daryl Murphy dispossessed him and slotted home.

Officiating in the Championship has been poor this season and Town will hope the standard will raise if they are promoted to the top flight come August.

3. Town can outplay the best

Newcastle top the Championship but couldn't go toe-to-toe with Town.

After the defeat at St James' Park earlier in the season, Rafa Benitez had to rethink his strategy against Wagner's men and the players stuck to it.

The Magpies weren't afraid to disrupt Town's free-flowing football by launching aerial balls up field and trying to break on the counter.

Although the game plan worked, it's a credit to Town that Newcastle couldn't play their usual expansive football and had to set up to contain Town - how many teams in the Championship can say that this season?

4. David Wagner's ban can't be over soon enough

The head coach has been in the stands for Town's last two outings - the losses against Newcastle and Manchester City.

Although they were two tough matches, Wagner's touchline ban could not have helped the Town cause.

Aston Villa and Bristol City are up next week for the Terriers and hopefully a present Wagner can inspire the troops to six points and close the gap on Brighton.

5. Town have a team to chase down

With Newcastle going 11 points ahead of Town, it's unlikely the Geordies will be caught by Wagner's men.

However, Brighton's 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest will give Town hope of catching the Seagulls, with Chris Hughton and his squad having choked at this point in the season before.

A one-on-one shootout could favour Town, with the pressure cranking up on Brighton.