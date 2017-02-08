Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Newcastle United forward Micky Quinn believes Huddersfield Town are the team his former side should be wary of in the Championship run-in.

The Chronicle columnist - who scored 59 goals for the Magpies in 115 appearances - is confident his former club will win the league title, but has taken notice of the consistency of David Wagner's men.

Town have won 10 of their last 12 matches in all competitions, including victories over promotion rivals Brighton and Leeds United.

And Quinn thinks Town could well be able to maintain that form right to the very end of the Championship season.

In his column , he writes: "I have said it all season, and I still haven’t changed my mind: I firmly believe Newcastle United will win the Championship title.

"But, while the majority of their rivals have dropped points in recent weeks, one team who have continued to march on are Huddersfield Town.

"And I’ve been really, really impressed with the Yorkshire club.

"David Wagner’s side started the season extremely well, stumbled for a while as we all always thought they would, but they’ve really responded in style.

"I watched them beat Brighton last Thursday and then their victory over Leeds United on Sunday was another important test for them, but they came through it.

"The Terriers really are the division’s in-form side at the moment and it will be fascinating to see how they get on during the run-in.

"Can they maintain their form? Clearly the players have belief in what the manager is trying to do there.

"If they’ve all bought into the vision, then there’s no reason why they cannot keep up their current run through until the end."

The former centre-forward continued: "Huddersfield are making their play for automatic promotion and could yet sneak that second spot.

"It’s up to Newcastle to make sure it’s Brighton who miss out, and not themselves, if the Terriers do keep snapping at their heels."