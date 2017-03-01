Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 23s are through to the knockout stage of the Premier League Cup – thanks to Liverpool.

Frankie Bunn’s side needed the Anfield youngsters to defeat West Brom at Kidderminster, and they duly obliged 1-0 with a stoppage-time strike from full-back Connor Randall.

He struck from long range a minute into added time at the end to complete a fifth win in six games in the competition for Mike Garrity’s side.

Town had their own chance to qualify by beating Ipswich last weekend, but they could only draw 1-1, leaving West Brom with a chance to pinch second place.

The top two in each of the eight groups go through to a one-off last-16 knockout stage, with a place in the quarter-finals beckoning.

Town will await their knockout opponents as second-place finishers, with Liverpool finishing top of Group G.

Town’s Under 23s are not back in action until entertaining Colchester United in the Professional Development League 2 on Friday, March 10 (2pm).