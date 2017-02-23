Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have sold 4,200 tickets for the Terriers' trip to Barnsley at the weekend.

Town have an allocation of 4,642 at Oakwell on Saturday and are likely to sell out the remaining tickets over the next two days.

Tickets are also selling well for Town's FA Cup fifth round replay against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Town were given an 8,000 allocation for the clash and 4,300 of those tickets have already been sold.

There are 5,538 Town tickets in level three at the Etihad, 751 in level two and 1,711 in level one (recommended for NSL supporters and ambulant disabled).

There are also 21 wheelchair and carer spaces in level one.

Prices are Adults £15, Over 65s and 16-21 year-olds £10 and Under 16s: £5.

Priority One supporters are able to purchase tickets from the Ticket Office or over the dedicated phone line for Man City tickets, which is 08444 539080. Calls on this number cost 7p per minute plus the access charge from your phone company.

On Thursday, sales from 9am are open to Season Card holders on line, over the dedicated telephone line and at the Ticket Office.

From 9am on Saturday, Blue & White Foundation Members and Patrons can purchase tickets online and from the Ticket Office.

Any remaining tickets for the FA Cup clash will go on general sale at 9am on Monday.