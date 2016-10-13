Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town are training at Noon in readiness for their midday kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

It’s all part of head coach David Wagner’s attention to detail, geared to delivering the very best from his ‘full throttle’ philosophy .

Town, of course, are riding high at the top of the table as they prepare to tackle the ninth-placed Owls in front of the live Sky TV cameras at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Preparation for 3pm kick-offs takes place at PPG Canalside mid-afternoon, while 7.45pm starts involved evening training sessions.

Double sessions are often held in the afternoon and evening, with Wagner’s buoyant squad already proving to be one of the fittest in the division.

And the atmosphere in the camp is tremendous right now as Town emerge from the international break to resume the battle for Championship honours.

After the international break in September, Town defeated Leeds United at Elland Road – so another three-point haul against the Owls in front of a bumper crowd would be very sweet indeed.