Huddersfield Town a top draw for Leeds United once again?

  • Updated
  • By

Last season's derby attracted the highest crowd at Elland Road

Huddersfield Town's Mark Hudson scores at Leeds United last season

Will Huddersfield Town attract Leeds United’s biggest attendance of the season?

It happened in 2015/16, when 29,311 witnessed a 4-1 win for David Wagner’s side.

WATCH: David Wagner looks ahead to derby

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's Pre-Leeds United Press Conference
It’s only a third game at Elland Road this time around for Leeds on Saturday.

The gate for the 2-1 home Championship defeat by Birmingham City was 27,392.

It seems fans voted with their feet when Fulham came to Elland Road the following Tuesday.

The 1-1 draw drew a crowd 21,204.

David Wagner’s side will be backed by a sell-out 2,745-strong travelling contingent for the derby Leeds fans like to claim means less to them than it does to Town supporters.

What seems certain is that the combined recorded attendances for Town’s six league games so far will top 170,000.

The current total is 145,455.

The figures for Town’s home games against Brentford, Barnsley and Wolves were 18,479, 20,001 and 19,972 respectively.

There were 52,079 at Newcastle United and 34,924 at Aston Villa.

Previous Articles

Ignore the table - Leeds United will provide a tough test for Huddersfield Town

Examiner football writer Doug Thomson on the Elland Road derby

