David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side are the cheapest side to watch in the SkyBet Championship, according to the latest BBC Price of Football figures.

Bumper crowds have been flocking to the John Smith's Stadium this season with Town having more than 15,000 season-card holders due to the club's £179 season-card deal.

The marketing initiative has helped propel Huddersfield Town to third in the Championship table, creating a home atmosphere which has seen the side lose only once at home so far this season.

And Town have now been confirmed as having the cheapest season-card price in the entire league according to the latest annual study (only matched by Wigan Athletic) with the highest price being Ipswich Town's at a whopping £842.

The club can also take pride in also providing the lowest matchday ticket price at £15 (only matched by Birmingham City) with that set to drop even lower with the visit of Wigan Athletic on Monday, November 28.

Once again, Ipswich Town have the most expensive lowest priced match day ticket alongside Leeds United at £30.

Now in it's sixth year, the BBC's Price of Football is the largest of its kind in Europe, covering 223 clubs in 13 divisions across the UK, plus 23 European sides.

More than a 1,000 tickets are analysed and and all ticket prices refer to an adult ticket when bought individually with ticket prices broken down into six categories - cheapest matchday, dearest matchday, cheapest away ticket, dearest away ticket, cheapest and dearest season tickets

The matchday ticket prices quoted refer to high and low prices available on the day of a game, to reflect the price for fans who decide on matchday they would like to attend a game, and not individual offers.

Elsewhere, the cost of attending Premier League football has come down with more than two thirds of tickets across the UK either down or frozen for the 2016-17 season.

Due to the Premier League's agreement to cap prices for visiting fans to £30 this season, it can now be conceivably more expensive to buy an away ticket at a Championship game than one for the top-flight (average Championship away cost £3.57).

All information for the Price of Football study compiled by BBC Sport .