Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have finished second in a Premier League survey of season ticket affordability conducted by TicketGum.com.

The website has calculated how long residents in each of the 20 different top-flight towns and cities would have to work in order to afford the best-priced single-adult season ticket - based on the average weekly wage for that area in accordance with the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The analysis has revealed West Ham United have the most affordable season ticket in the league, as it would take a mere 19 hours and 33 minutes to pay for the ‘Hammers’ cheapest single-adult season ticket.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Close behind is Town, whose local residents would need to work slightly more at 20 hours and 33 minutes to afford the best priced season ticket at the John Smith's Stadium.

In third position is two-time Premier League champions Manchester City, where residents would have to work 21 hours and 38 minutes for a season ticket at the Etihad Stadium.

At the bottom of the table Liverpool has the least affordable season ticket in the Premier League, as local residents would have to work 48 hours and 12 minutes for a season ticket at Anfield – the equivalent of 6 working days.

Just above the Reds is Mauricio Pochettino’s ambitious Tottenham Hotspur, whose local residents of Haringey (the London borough the club is based in) would have to work 42 hours and 1 minute to get the most affordable season ticket at White Hart Lane.

Despite having the highest season ticket price in the Premier League at an eye-watering £891.00, Arsenal interestingly rank 16.

Local residents of Islington, would have to work 40 hours and 3 minutes to gain a single-adult season ticket at the Emirates Stadium.

Overall, 65% (13 out of 20) of Premier League teams require residents in the area they are based in to work more than 30 hours to afford the best priced single-adult season ticket for the upcoming 2017/18 season.

A spokesperson for TicketGum.com said: “This research is certainly fascinating. Whilst the focus always tends to be on who offers the cheapest and most expensive season tickets in the Premier League based on price alone, this research provides a more insightful approach.

“With residents in the towns and cities the Premier League clubs are based in making a significant proportion of season ticket holders, taking into account the respective areas average weekly wages provides a better and truer indication of how affordable the season tickets really are for local supporters”.