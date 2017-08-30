Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During a recent radio interview, representatives of HTSA were quizzed about their memories of the old Leeds Road ground and how it compared with the current John Smith’s Stadium.

But how do you compare grounds?

Away supporters will make judgements as they travel around the country.

They might grade the hospitality afforded to opposing supporters and ponder about the way that a half-decent pie can make a miserable defeat a little more palatable.

Others may feel that a close inspection of the toilets is an ‘essential’ if a ground is to achieve a flush, five-star status.

Is car parking your priority, or do you value a speedy escape?

Disabled access is a regular concern brought to HTSA by supporters.

Considering the tomes of government papers, culminating in the Equality Act, the progress around the country has been, at best, slow.

There are worse ways to compare stadia.

Are you a collector of souvenirs, does a quality matchday programme complete your day?

For some, true fulfilment can only be achieved when a selfie, alongside the local-hero statue, has been broadcast on Instagram.

Does the number of hospitality suites contribute to the stature of a ground?

Perhaps you are impressed by the number of retail outlets and fast food chains which have attached themselves to the site?

We will all have different opinions and views but, judging by the ‘restricted views’ still to be found at some Premier League grounds, there appears to be very little rush to reduce the number of neck-strain injuries sustained by spectators as they peer around Edwardian stanchions and house of Murdoch TV gantries.

So what is it that sets a stadium apart?

Is it the view, the refreshments or a public address system that does not inflict ear-splitting feed-back?

HTSA would argue that there can only be one criterion by which to judge a football stadium.

Atmosphere!

David Wagner and his players have acknowledged the contribution that atmosphere makes to the team’s performance.

The local and national media have also latched onto this.

Twitter remarks from as far afield as Newcastle and Southampton confirm that the John Smith’s Stadium is now an impressive venue to visit.

Cowshed Loyal, without question, have set a new standard for the Premier League.

It has been their time, their effort and their resources that have provided the catalyst.

The John Smith’s Stadium can finally bear comparison with the heady, flat-capped heyday of Leeds Road; whilst it is still within living memory.

If you remain unconvinced, why not join HTSA, and our friends Cowshed Loyal, on our visit to the London Stadium on September 11?

A great opportunity to forge a place at the top end of the Premier League and remind those currently forlorn Hammers of the atmosphere which once typified Upton Park.