Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has not ruled out any further moves into the transfer market ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.

The German head coach spoke to the media after witnessing his side lose 2-1 to Italian Serie A side Udinese at the John Smith's Stadium last night.

And as well as providing an update on Nahki Wells' future amid a reported £10m bid from Reading, he also ruled out a move for Udinese's midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

“I would never say no but I would also never say we have to or I have pressure to make more signings,” David Wagner said on the transfer market.

“We always have one eye on the market - we have the first games and the window is open for another five weeks.

“This is a long time, no-one knows what will happen in this period and for everyone the week in Austria is a big one.”

Meanwhile, Benfica winger Andre Carrillo is the latest player to be linked to the club, according to The Sun .

The 26-year-old emerged as a young talent in his native Peru with Alianza Lima, before moving to Portugal and Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2011.

The winger made 162 appearances for the club before leaving on a free transfer to bitter rivals Benfica last summer.

However he has since failed to make an impact, starting just ten games in all competitions and is reported to be available for a cut-price £6m deal.

It is claimed Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Stoke City are also interested in the player with the paper going on to suggest Town have already had a £500,000 loan bid rejected for him.