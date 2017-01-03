Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Caretaker manager Paul Warne says Rotherham United are keen to hold on to former Huddersfield Town frontman Danny Ward.

It’s been suggested Town, whose boss David Wagner has confirmed he is considering a move for a striker, could try to bring the 25-year-old back to the John Smith’s Stadium.

And a string of other clubs are claimed to be interested in doing a deal for the Bradford-born player during the January transfer window.

Ward, out of contract this summer, has netted nine times for the Millers, who are bottom of the Championship.

One of his goals came against Town in his side’s 2-1 defeat at the John Smith’s in September.

Ward has scored 16 times in 78 games for Rotherham, who signed him from Town for a reported £375,000 two years ago.

He played 140 games (95 starts), netting 21 times, for Town, who signed him for a suggested £1m from Bolton Wanderers in 2011 and often used him out wide.

“There has been one bid - I’m not going to tell you which club - and we turned it down,” said Warne.

“If there was a good offer for Wardy, I still don’t think we’d accept it.

“The chairman doesn’t want me to sell anyone, and why would I sell my best striker?

“But everyone has got a value, everyone has got a price.

“It’s a good thing that clubs are being linked to our players because that means they’re doing something well.

“I think Wardy is doing well.”

Town are also being linked with American international Terrence Boyd, of RB Leipzig.

But sources suggest reported interest in Austrian international Guido Burgstaller is wide of the mark.

The former Rapid Vienna and Cardiff City frontman is now with Nurnberg.

Wagner, currently working with a 24-strong squad, said: “The forward positions are interesting to us.

“ Sean Scannell is injured, and we have been without Joe Lolley .

“And Elias Kachunga has played so well on wing, we only have one number nine ( Nahki Wells ) in the squad.

“At the start of the season I had it in my head that we had two.

“Now, for me, Kachunga is a winger with an alternative as a number nine.

“These are two positions for us, but we will only do something if it makes sense.

“We have been busy with games, but now I will be more focused on the transfer window.

“But to be patient is important, and I am totally relaxed.

“My players have been excellent so far and I don’t feel any rush.

“If the right players who can really help us are there and we have the chance to take them, we will do it.

“But I will have no complaints if we finish window without a new player.”