Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could swoop to bring in Chelsea forward Isaiah Brown on loan.

The Stamford Bridge starlet, often known as Izzy, has spent the first half of the league campaign at Town’s Championship rivals Rotherham United.

But the signs are the Premier League club could activate a January recall clause on a player they signed from West Bromwich Albion in July 2013.

And that would give David Wagner - who has already borrowed one Chelsea player, Kasey Palmer - the chance to make a move.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in We discuss Town's January transfer window Share this video Watch Next

Brown, 19, has made one Premier League appearance as a substitute for Chelsea and played 20 times for Rotherham, scoring three goals as well as having a spell at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

Capped by England at Under 16, 17 and 19 level, he made one Premier League appearance from the bench for West Brom before his Chelsea switch.

Clubs can field five loan players in a matchday squad, Town currently have four - Palmer, Liverpool keeper Danny Ward, Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy and FC Ingolstadt forward Elias Kachunga.