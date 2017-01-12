WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on the January Transfer Window

Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town want to bring in at least one more player during the January transfer window.

The Championship promotion chasers have been linked with a number of strikers.

But the boss, who has already signed forward Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea, refused to talk about specific players.

“We are in the market for at least one more,” said the head coach, who is preparing for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

“But let’s remember who we are - we won’t spend millions.

“If it doesn’t happen I am totally happy with the options we have now.

“This group have done well so far this season and deserve to still be involved.”

The promotion of Under 23 skipper and midfielder Regan Booty means Wagner has 25 in his first-team pool.

“I don’t like to work with too big a squad,” he added.

“I like players to feel that they are a part of the group and a potential starter.”