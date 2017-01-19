Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has confirmed Terrence Boyd is of interest to Huddersfield Town – but scotched suggestions he has failed a medical.

Rumours linking the Championship club with the 25-year-old who is out of contract at RB Leipzig this summer have circulated since before the January transfer window opened.

Town head coach Wagner worked with Boyd at Borussia Dortmund and said: “He is a player I know.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town forward Nahki Wells on needing another striker Share this video Watch Next

“And he is one of a number of players we are following.

“I have said previously that to bring in a striker makes sense if he helps us and makes us better.

“But it shouldn’t be the first decision or the easiest decision – it has to be the right decision.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on Terrence Boyd link Share this video Watch Next

Boyd has been banging in the goals for Leipzig’s second team after working his way back from a knee injury.

He has been linked with a string of German clubs as well as Town.

The Bremen-born player, whose father is American, has won 14 US caps after playing at both Under 20 and 23 level.

He started out at Hertha Berlin, before joining Dortmund in 2011.

A two-year stint in Austria with Rapid Vienna, who bought him for £170,000 in July 2012, brought 37 goals in 80 games and a £1.7m transfer to Leipzig in 2014.

However Boyd suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament midway through his first season there.

Town also continue to be linked with German striker Collin Quaner, of Union Berlin.

The 6ft 3in player is also 25 and out of contract this summer.

He has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 16 games this season.

A product of Fortuna Dusseldorf, Quaner has also played for Arminia Bielefeld, Ingolstadt (though not at the same time as Town’s on-loan forward Elias Kachunga) and VfR Aalen.