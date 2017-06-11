Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are being linked with a move for French defender Julian Jeanvier.

It’s being reported the 25-year-old central defender from Reims is on David Wagner’s shopping list for the Premier League.

Named the best defender in French Ligue 2 last season, the Daily Mail says Jeanvier has only a year left on his contract and that Town are ready to pounce.

Jeanvier can play centre-back or left back and, while Reims missed out on promotion last season, they had the third best defensive record in the division.

The man who made 30 appearances was signed by Reims from Lille for just under £500,000 and would seem to suit the budget at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jeanvier – who could put pressure on regulars Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Mark Hudson for a senior place – has also played for Nancy, Mouscron and Red Star.

Meanwhile, Former England, Real Madrid and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello is the latest high-profile coach to move to the Chinese Super League after signing a contract with Jiangsu Suning.

The 70-year-old Italian, who was the England boss for four years before resigning in February 2012, follows in the footsteps of the likes of countrymen Marcello Lippi and Fabio Cannavaro by taking the reins at a Chinese club.

A statement published via Jiangsu’s official Instagram account on Sunday read: “Today we have signed a working contract with Mr Fabio Capello. He will be the head coach of our team since today. Welcome Fabio!”

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but it looks unlikely they will be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

Manchester United have money to spend too but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for one of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9. Meanwhile Chelsea’s main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

There are rumours in the Spanish press that the Malaga striker Sandro is nearing a move to Everton.

With Romelu Lukaku on his way out of the club, Everton are lining up potential replacements. And Sandro is near the front of that queue with a release clause of just £5.2m.

Barcelona have been repeatedly linked with Ander Herrera this transfer window – but now Jose Mourinho wants to turn the tables on Barca with a move for Jordi Alba.

That’s at least according to Spanish newspaper Don Balon, which this weekend reports that Mourinho is determined to sign Alba to replace Luke Shaw at left-back.