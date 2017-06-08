Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh.

Ghanasoccernet claim Wolves and Town are keen on the 25-year-old right-back who had been stalling on a new deal at 2. Bundesliga club Eintracht Braunschweig.

And the defender's deal has now expired, allowing the Ofosu-Ayeh to leave the club on a free transfer.

The website adds that the German-born Ghanaian will decide his next move in the coming days.

One striker Town have been linked to is West Ham youngster Ashley Fletcher.

The Mirror claim Town boss David Wagner is keen on signing the West Ham player on a season-long loan ahead of their debut Premier League season.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time under Slaven Bilic after joining the Hammers on a free transfer from Manchester united last summer.

The Mirror claim the Terriers tried to sign Fletcher on loan in January and also before youngster moved to West Ham last summer.

Fulham, Middlesbrough and Norwich have also been linked with the forward.

Everton are lining up a bid for Huddersfield Town youngster Rekeil Pike, according to reports.

The Sun claims Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has been impressed with the 19-year-old after keeping tabs on him over the last few months.

Pyke has been on loan with League Two outfit Colchester United, making 12 appearances for the Us.

The paper claims Watford are also keen on the striker.

Town have been made favourites to sign Leeds United forward Chris Wood by bookmakers SkyBet .

Town are at 9/2 to sign the Championship's top scorer, while the Kiwi is 2/5 to stay at Elland Road.