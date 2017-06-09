Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are in a four-way fight to sign Coventry City starlet Jordan Ponticelli, according to reports.

The Sun claim Town join Everton, Leicester City and Crystal Palace in the hunt for the 18-year-old who netted more youth football goals than anyone else last season.

The forward scored 27 goals for the Sky Blues last season, helping Coventry to the Professional Development League title.

Cov want to fast-track Ponticelli into the first team for their League Two campaign next season, but the prolific forward may well decide to swap the Ricoh Arena for greener pastures this summer.

Norwich City have signed Bosnia international midfielder Mario Vrancic, with Town claimed to be one of his previous suitors.

The Canaries wrapped up a deal for the Darmstadt man on Thursday, but reports in Germany suggested that Town were interested in the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Kicker claimed both Town and Norwich were interested in Vrancic, but the Canaries have now signed the 28-year-old.

Aaron Mooy has made the news once again with the Sun claiming David Wagner is interested in smashing Town's transfer record to sign the midfielder.

The paper quotes a £12m fee for the Australia international which would shatter the current £1.8m record set by Christopher Schindler.

And another Town loanee - Danny Ward - claims Wagner wants him back at the John Smith's Stadium next year, with the Welshman also interested in a West Yorkshire return.

Ward's penalty shootout heroics in the play-offs have made him a Town hero and he is keen on re-signing on loan from Town to increase his chances of becoming both Wales' and Liverpool's number 1 in the future.

Finally, centre-back Luca Caldirola has rejected offers from Town, Newcastle United and Bologna to stay at current club Werder Bremen, according to reports.

Sky Italia claim the defender has rejected approaches and will now sign a new deal at Bremen, which will keep him at the club until 2019.

The Italians contract was due to expire in the summer.