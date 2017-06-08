Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium in a pre-season friendly match.

The Terriers will make the short journey to the League Two side on July 12, with kick off scheduled for 7pm.

The away match at Stanley is the second friendly fixture announced by the club, with the first being Town's visit to Bury to take on former manager Lee Clark's Shakers.

Town took on Stanley in last year's pre-season, with the behind-closed-doors friendly taking place at PPG Canalside.

Elias Kachunga, Jack Payne, Nahki Wells and Rajiv Van La Parra got on the scoresheet as Town ran out 4-1 victors.

This year the reverse friendly match will be open to fans of both clubs, with prices to be announced by the club closer to the date.