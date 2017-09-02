Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roll up, roll up!

That’s the message to new Huddersfield Town signings Abdelhamid Sabiri, Florent Hadergjonaj and Rob Green for the friendly against Altona 93 in Hamburg.

It seems certain that midfielder Sabiri, full-back Hadergjonaj and goalkeeper Green will see at least some action at the Adolf-Jager-Kampfbahn Stadium on Sunday (4pm British time).

Former England stopper Green, 37, was drafted in last weekend from Leeds United and signed until the end of the season (with Town having the option of adding another year).

The 23-year-old Switzerland interntional Hadergjonaj is on a season-long loan from Ingolstadt to provide strong competition for captain Tommy Smith at right back – Town can also sign him at the end of the campaign.

And fans will be keen to see Sabiri, who has been snapped up amid a lot of interest from other clubs from Nuremburg.

He is described by head coach David Wagner as a ‘natural No10’ with ‘skills you cannot learn’ so fans will be keen to see the 20-year-old Moroccan in action.