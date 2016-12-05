Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Olly Dyson and Denilson Carvalho scored as Huddersfield Town Under 18s beat Sheffield United 2-0 at PPG Canalside.

The young Blades lost the leadership of the Professional Development League North to Crewe Alexandra as a result.

Dyson netted on 14 minutes before Carvalho struck from distance early in the second half.

Harry Clibbens was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.

Town, who are fifth, are next in action at home to Birmingham City on Saturday (12.00).

Tony Carss’ side face AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the FA Youth Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, December 17 (2.30).

Team: Ryan Schofield; Harry Clibbens, Callum Elliott, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Sam Gibson; Isaac Marriott, Alfie Raw; Matty Daly, Denilson Carvalho (Scott High, 83mins), Olly Dyson; George Danaher (Micah Oberio, 61).

Subs not used: Owen Brooke, Ben Jackson, Saul Milovanovic.