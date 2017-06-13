Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Under 18s will head to Seville over the summer as part of their pre-season preparations.

Leigh Bromby's side have been selected by the League Football Education (LFE) for the Erasmus+ training camp after applying earlier this year.

Town's Under 18s will head to Spain for two weeks in preparation for the 2017/18 Professional Development League campaign.

No other English team was selected for the training camp, which Town will embark on on Sunday, July 30 - after friendlies against Sunderland and Wrexham.

The Under 18s will take part in three friendlies against currently unnamed European opposition, as well as taking in the Spanish culture.

On the pre-season trip, Town academy manager Steve Weaver told the club's official website: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our young players; they will be able to experience a new culture, be trained by Spanish coaches and play against youngsters from top La Liga sides.

“Like the Lilleshall trip, it will also give the younger lads extra time together to bond as a group and work on specific things in training with Leigh Bromby and our other coaching staff.

“This is a chance we may never get again and although it extends the Under-18s’ pre-season, it will ultimately help develop them as players and people, whilst also focusing the lads perfectly before the start of the Professional Development League.”