Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Under 18 side will find out tonight who their opponents will be in the FA Youth Cup.

Tony Carss side will be at home to the winners of AFC Wimbledon and Bristol Rovers, who meet in their second-round clash tonight.

Town have been knocked out in each of the last two seasons by eventual winners Chelsea, who had current John Smith’s loan man Kasey Palmer on target against Town the season before last.

Bristol Rovers Under 18s are second in the Youth Alliance South West, two points behind leaders Exeter City.

AFC Wimbledon are eighth in the Youth Alliance South East, with 14 points from 14 games.