Huddersfield Town's Under 18s will jet off to Spain this Sunday as part of a pre-season trip organised by the League Football Education (LFE).

Leigh Bromby's youngsters will be joined by counterparts from AFC Wimbledon, Colchester United and Queens Park Rangers, spending 12 days abroad in preparation for the new development season.

While out there, the quartet of English clubs will take on peers at top Spanish clubs in an initiative fully subsidised by the Erasmus+ fund to promote development and the exchange of ideas between coaches and players in both countries.

Wimbledon and QPR will travel to Madrid, hosted by AD Alcorcon and Rayo Vallecano respectively while Colchester and Town will be based with Sevilla and Real Betis.

The Spanish experience has been designed to broaden personal and professional horizons via a range of cultural activities - including city tours and stadium visits, alongside challenging fixtures against La Liga giants like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Dan Jolley, Projects Manager at LFE, said: “This initiative meets the cultural and sporting aims aligned to Erasmus+ and at the same time allows around one-hundred players in the English academy system the opportunity to sample life, training and work in another European nation.

“Many of them will experience playing against continental opposition for the first time. Learning about different styles of play, coaching and tactics can only help them become better players.”