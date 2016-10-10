Huddersfield Town Under 18s urged to learn from Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Tony Carss has urged his Huddersfield Town Under 18 players to learn the lessons of their defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

The young Owls were 4-1 winners in the Professional Development League clash at PPG Canalside.

The game came a day after a number of Carss’ players featured for Town’s development team in their Under 23 Premier League Cup meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game and that they are a strong side,” said Carss.

“There was pleasing aspects to the performance, even though the result was not what we wanted.”

Town went behind to a fourth-minute goal and another Wednesday header was then cleared off the line.

Alfie Raw came close to an equaliser in the 22nd minute when his marauding run ended with a shot against a post.

But the Owls took control in the second half, scoring three more.

One was a close-range finish when a corner wasn’t cleared, then Wednesday notched with a sweetly-taken free-kick.

Their fourth was a 75th-minute penalty.

Cedwyn Scott scored a late consolation.

Carss continued: said: “We had the youngest team collectively since I’ve been in charge here.

“It was a big chance for some of those who haven’t been playing regularly to get some game time.

“We didn’t get off to the best of starts, we lost concentration early on and that is disappointing.

“I thought we then grew into it and got some nice shots off and put some good moves together.

“But we started the second half poorly.

“Their second was a sloppy goal to concede and one which we were disappointed in.

“We spoke about set plays before the game, and the fourth flattered them a little bit.

“You just have to move on and learn from it.

“It was difficult as we didn’t have time to work as a team.

“But I think there were some good things we can take out of it.

“The pleasing thing is that we had a lot of players who were involved in the Under 23 against West Brom and did well.”

Frankie Bunn’s Town Under 23s have a Professional Development League game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday (1.00).

The Under 18s are next in action at Charlton Athletic on Saturday (11.00).