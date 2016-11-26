Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frankie Bunn wants his Huddersfield Town development team to learn the lessons of four successive defeats as they prepare for Monday’s trip to Birmingham City (1.00).

Town lost out to a hat trick by Leeds United’s Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson at the John Smith’s Stadium last Monday.

The 3-2 defeat (Dominic Tear and Lewis O’Brien scored for the home side) followed losses to Crewe Alexandra, Liverpool (in the Under 23 Premier League Cup) and Sheffield Wednesday.

Frankie Bunn’s charges won the Professional Development League last season, when it was an Under 21 competition.

They are third in the current standings, a place and a point above Birmingham.

And Bunn insists they aren’t too far off a three-point haul.

“As the title suggests, this league is about development,” he said.

“Winning isn’t the be all and end all, but it’s still important.

“It’s also important that when they are producing decent perfmances, players figure out a way to translate that into victories.”

Having gone behind early on against Leeds, Town took a 2-1 lead by the break.

“Apart from the first 15 minutes and the last 10, I felt we were excellent against Leeds,” added Bunn.

“Leeds had an experienced side out, and perhaps we were a little bit in awe of them to start with.

“But we got to grips with the game, moved the ball well and created some good chances, although we do need to take more of them.