Town’s Under 23 side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park in their second Premier League Cup group stage game.

Goals from Brooks Lennon, Harry Wilson, and Cameron Brannagan left Town bottom of Group G after back-to-back defeats.

Both sides had early efforts with Brannagan dragging his effort wide for the home side before Luca Colville did likewise for the visitors.

Liverpool opened the scoring midway through the first half as Wilson’s pass sliced open the Town defence and allowed Lennon to slot past keeper Luke Coddington.

Town went in search of the equaliser as Jack Boyle had a shot saved by Kimil Gabara before Ivan Paurevic’s attempt whistled wide and Huddersfield had a penalty appeal for a handball waved away by referee Daniel Middleton early in the second half.

Despite Town’s pressure the hosts extended their lead from the penalty spot as Liverpool captain Wilson scored and any hopes of a Town comeback were put to bed when Brannagan unleashed a superb effort from distance which flew past Coddington.

Town Under 23 side next face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, November 14.