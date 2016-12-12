Huddersfield Town aim to even up their Professional Development League record with a home win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.
It’s a 12.00 kick-off against the Lancastrians at PPG Canalside.
Frankie Bunn’s side have won six, drawn won and lost seven of their league matches so far.
Video Loading
Last time out, they won 2-0 in an Under 23 Premier League Cup tie at Ipswich Town.
Town Under 18s drew 0-0 with Birmingham City at Canalside on Saturday.
This Saturday, they face AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the FA Youth Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium (2.30).