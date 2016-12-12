Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town aim to even up their Professional Development League record with a home win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

It’s a 12.00 kick-off against the Lancastrians at PPG Canalside.

Frankie Bunn’s side have won six, drawn won and lost seven of their league matches so far.

Last time out, they won 2-0 in an Under 23 Premier League Cup tie at Ipswich Town.

Town Under 18s drew 0-0 with Birmingham City at Canalside on Saturday.

This Saturday, they face AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the FA Youth Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium (2.30).