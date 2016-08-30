Huddersfield Town Under 23s claim first win of season

Jack Boyle scored for Huddersfield Town Under 23s

Huddersfield Town Under 23s claimed their first win of the Professional Development League II campaign.

Luca Colville, Jack Boyle and Lewis O’Brien scored in the 3-1 win over Hull City at Bishop Burton College.

The victory followed a 1-1 home draw with Charlton Athletic and 2-0 defeat at Watford.

Frankie Bunn’s team, at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday (2.00), are fifth in the North section.

Coach Bunn selected a young side against the Tigers, with keeper Joel Coleman and midfielder Philip Billing the only senior squad members involved.

Coleman was tested by Ben Hinchliffe early on.

And the former Oldham Athletic stopper was beaten by Jarrod Bowen’s powerful shot on 16 minutes.

Coleman did well to tip away an effort by Hull skipper Greg Olley.

Town finally tested home keeper Jonathan Saltmer after 26 minutes, when a Boyle shot was saved.

Hull were reduced to 10 men 10 minutes later, when Hinchliffe was sent off after kicking out at Town defender Danny Kane.

Colville, who replaced Jamie Spencer for the second half, levelled after 54 minutes.

He was on hand to steer the ball home after Town skipper Regan Booty’s shot was saved.

Boyle blasted Town ahead with a sweet 25-yard shot 10 minutes later.

The same player shot over before O’Brien broke clear to add the third in stoppage time.

Team: Coleman; Hanson, Horsfall, Kane, Senior; Billing, Booty; O’Brien, Boyle (Warde, 90mins), Spencer (Colville, HT); Pyke.

Subs not used: Tear, Scott, Ryan.

Town Under 18s went down 1-0 at PDL II North leaders Sheffield United.

It was a first defeat of the season for Tony Carss’ side, who fell victim to a late home goal.

Town, who are eighth after three games, host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (11.00).