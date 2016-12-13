Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 23s will hand a start to trialist Enock Likoy-Elumba when they face Bolton at PPG Canalside this afternoon.

The 19-year old striker was released by the Trotters in June and has joined the Terriers on a temporary trial basis.

Keeper Joe Murphy starts in goal for the U23s as the only overage player in the side, with Jacob Hanson, Dylan Cogill, Danny Kane and Fraser Horsfall making up his back four.

Sam Warde, Regan Booty, Olly Dyson and Jamie Spencer start in midfield, with Likoy-Elumba partnered up front by Jack Boyle.

The development side beat Ipswich last week to put an end to a run of five defeats on the spin.

And manager Frankie Bunn will be hoping forward Likoy-Elumba impresses on trial, with the Under 23s failing to score in seven of their 17 matches so far this season.

The match kicks off at noon today.