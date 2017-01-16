Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 23s had to make do with a 2-2 draw after twice leading against Barnsley.

Rekeil Pyke and Lewis O’Brien were the home side’s scorers in the Professional Development League clash at PPG Canalside.

Former Town player Jake Charles notched Barnsley’s second leveller in the last minute.

Pyke, back from a loan spell at Wrexham, turned home Jack Boyle’s cross from the left on 15 minutes.

Jacob Brown levelled on the half hour.

Frankie Bunn’s side regained the lead after 65 minutes when O’Brien headed home another Boyle delivery.

But Wales Under forward Charles, transferred during the last window, netted direct from a free-kick.

Town: Coddington, Hanson, Cogill, Kane, Williams, O’Brien, Spencer (Edmonds-Green, 90mins), Colville (Dyson, 64), Boyle, Carvalho (Tear, 88), Pyke.

Subs not used: Warde, Schofield.

The Under 18s were 5-1 winners at Hull City in their first game of 2017.

Rarmani Edomonds-Green marked on his 18th birthday with the opener in the PDL match.

Dominic Tear doubled the lead before Matty Daly scored twice in as many minutes.

Hull pulled one back with a penalty just before the break.

But after the home side had a player sent off, substitute Ben Jackson restored Town’s four-goal cushion.

Town: Schofield, Crichlow-Noble, Taylor (Thompson, 63), Edmonds-Green, Elliott, Marriott (Milovanovic, 70), Raw, Tear, Dyson (Jackson, 60mins), Daly, Scott.

Unused sub: Kelly, Gibson.