Huddersfield Town aim to complete a development double over Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon (2.00).

Frankie Bunn’s Under 23s take on their neighbours in a Professional Development League clash.

Tony Carss’ Under 18s were 5-0 winners against Leeds in their PDL meeting at PPG Canalside on Saturday.

Cedwyn Scott and Denilson Carvalho both scored twice with Matty Daly also on target.

All the goals came in the second half.

Scott opened the floodgates in the 55th minute, with former Arsenal and Watford forward Carvalho quickly following up with two goals in as many minutes.

North-Easterner Scott got his second in the 63rd minute before substitute Daly rounded things off.

Team: Owen Brooke; Harry Clibbens, Callum Elliott, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Sam Gibson; Isaac Marriott (Scott High, 70), Alfie Raw; George Danaher, Denilson Carvalho, Olly Dyson (Matty Daly, HT); Cedwyn Scott.

Subs not used: Carl Rushworth, Ben Jackson, Mason O’Malley.