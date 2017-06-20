Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Under 23s are set for a pre-season friendly against Middlesborough this summer.

Frankie Bunn's side will travel to Boro's Rockliffe training complex to take on the Teessiders' Under 23s on Tuesday, August 1.

Kick off is scheduled for 1pm, as the U23s build up to the start of the Professional Development League season, which kicks off in August.

The Boro friendly is the fifth pre-season match to be announced for the Under 23s, with the development side also travelling to Curzon Ashton on July 22 (3pm kick off), Stalybridge Celtic on July 25 (7.45pm kick off), Sunderlands U23s on July 29 (noon kick off) and West Brom U23s on August 7 (1pm kick off).

These fixtures all take place after Bunn's side's Lilleshall training camp between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21.