Huddersfield Town's Under 23s will take on Brighouse Town in a friendly match on Wednesday evening.

The development squad will travel to the Yorkshire Payments Stadium on Wednesday, December 6 to take on Vill Powell's men.

The fixture will be open to the public, with adult tickets costing £4 and children's entry costing £2.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm and will consist of three 30-minute periods - at the request of Huddersfield Town.

Brighouse are currently struggling in the Evo-Stik North, having won just five of their 20 matches.

They sit above Goole AFC and Ossett Albion just outside of the relegation zone, but picked up a good win over Colne last time out.

Brighouse have eighth-placed Clitheroe up next in the league, with the Yorkshire side travelling across the Pennines to take on the Blues on Saturday (3pm).