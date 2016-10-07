Login Register
Huddersfield Town Under 23s suffer cup defeat by West Bromwich Albion

  • Updated
  • By

The Baggies scored a first-half winner

Lewis O'Brien was forced off through injury against West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town suffered a 1-0 defeat by West Bromwich Albion in their opening Under 23 Premier League Cup group game.

Kane Wilson scored a 22nd-minute winner for the Baggies in the tie at Curzon Ashton, which Town are using for their home games in this competition.

Town are back in action on Tuesday, when they visit Crystal Palace in the Professional Development League (1.00).

Frankie Bunn’s side lost attacking midfielder Lewis O’Brien to a first-half injury.

It was the first of six group games for Town.

Team: Coddington, Hanson, O’Hanlon, Tear (Scott, 75mins), Kane, Cogill. O’Brien (Carvalho, 38), Booty, Dyson, Pyke, Warde.

Subs not used: Marriott, Clibbens, Dorrington.

Town Under 18s are in Professional Development League action against Sheffield Wednesday at PPG Canalside on Saturday (11.00).

Championship transfer rumours: Vinnie Jones backs Monk to kick Leeds into shape

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Huddersfield Town confident keeper will be available against Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner congratulates Danny Ward for a fine performance.

On-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward has withdrawn from the Wales squad

