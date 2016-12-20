Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elias Kachunga is the man of the moment for Huddersfield Town right now.

He’s leading the goalscoring chart with nine and fans love to back him by singing “Ain’t nobody... like Kachunga”.

The 24-year-old German will be looking to hit double figures in goals at the half-way stage of the season when Nottingham Forest visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Boxing Day.

And while many fans are keen to see the Ingolstadt loan man become a permanent signing, there is no reason for Town to make that happen in this January transfer window.

That’s because Kachunga is on a season-long loan and Town already have the option in place to buy him at the end of the campaign.

A deal for an unspecified transfer fee has already been agreed, so the ball is totally in Town’s court with regard to taking it forward when season 2016-17 is over.

That excellent early work by Town’s behind-the-scenes team when putting the loan deal together means they can rest easy the former Germany Under 21 striker is going nowhere.

And it has given Kachunga the chance to settle into his football knowing he is in a positive environment at a club where he feels wanted and valued.

Head coach David Wagner was delighted with Kachunga’s double in the 2-1 victory against Norwich City at Carrow Road – one a powerful header from a Tommy Smith cross, the other a ‘toe poke’ after 18 passes in the build-up.

“It was a great match for him,” said Wagner.

“It’s the first game where he scored twice for us and he again performed well.

“In all three games (in seven days) he played the whole 90 minutes and his workrate is outstanding.”