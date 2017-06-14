The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are 4/1 underdogs to claim victory in their opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on August 12.

The Terriers travel to Selhurst Park to kick off their campaign, with Town's season eventually culminating in a home fixture against Arsenal.

BetVictor have Town at 4/1 to upset Palace, with the Eagles at 4/5 and the draw at 5/2.

Spokesperson Jack Milner said: “Huddersfield Town will need to accrue points early with a run-in that sees the West Yorkshire outfit play Chelsea, Man City, Everton and Arsenal in the final four games of the campaign and they are the 1/2 favourites with BetVictor for the drop.

"The Terriers are 4/1 to beat Palace on the opening day of the season, with the three newly promoted sides all 10/1 with BetVictor to avoid defeat on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.”

Premier League opening weekend: Enhanced specials

Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs all to win - 5/2

Man City, Spurs and Liverpool all to win - 3/1

Huddersfield, Brighton and Newcastle all to avoid defeat - 10/1

Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea & Arsenal all to win -10/1

Man City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle all to win - 14/1

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Premier League opening weekend

3/4 - Southampton - 13/5 - Swansea City - 4/1

4/5 - Crystal Palace - 5/2 - Huddersfield Town - 4/1

1/2 - Chelsea - 11/2 - Burnley - 18/1

9/2 - Newcastle United - 14/5 - Tottenham Hotspur - 7/10

4/11 - Manchester United - 18/5 - West Ham - 11/1

1/2 - Arsenal - 7/2 - Leicester City - 15/2

19/2 - Brighton - 7/2 - Manchester City - 2/5

3/4 - Everton - 11/4 - Stoke City - 4/1

13/10 - West Brom - 23/10 - Bournemouth - 23/10

21/4 - Watford - 3/1 - Liverpool - 8/13

Premier League relegation prices from BetVictor

Huddersfield Town - 1/2

Brighton - 11/10

Burnley - 11/8

Watford - 13/8

Swansea - 9/4

Newcastle United - 10/3

Crystal Palace - 9/2

6/1 - Bar

Premier League outrights

Man City - 2/1

Chelsea - 10/3

Man Utd - 10/3

Spurs - 7/1

Liverpool - 9/1

Arsenal - 10/1

100/1 Bar