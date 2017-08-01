The video will start in 8 Cancel

VfB Stuttgart are favourites to beat Huddersfield Town in the Terriers' first pre-season match at their Austria training camp.

David Wagner's side face the newly-promoted German side at 6pm local time this evening, with Die Roten chalked up as favourites by bookmakers Bet365.

Stuttgart are priced up at 6/5 to seal victory, while Town are at 15/8 and the draw is on offer at 5/2.

Town arrived in Austria on Saturday and take on the German side tonight after three days of intensive training.

The Terriers then have two more days of training in Brixen before taking on Italian side Torino in Jenbach on Friday.

Although odds for Town's match against Torino are yet to be released, it's likely the West Yorkshire outfit will again be made underdogs against the established Serie A side, whose line is led by one of Europe's most sought-after strikers - Andrea Belotti.

As usual, the Examiner will be running a live blog from both matches so you don't miss any of the action, or alternatively htafc.com will be streaming the matches for a small fee.