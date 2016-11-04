The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town face Birmingham City this weekend and will be hoping to rewrite another page of history in this already record-breaking season.

Town haven't beaten Birmingham in a home league game since 1996 when goals from Rob Edwards, Marcus Stewart and Paul Dalton sealed a 3-0 victory at the McAlpine Stadium.

Having said that, Town haven't lost to the Blues in three attempts - picking up one win at St Andrew's and a draw both home and away.

Since 1996 however Town have hosted Birmingham eight times in the league, taking four points.

The last time Town beat Birmingham at the John Smith's Stadium was in the third round of the FA Cup in 2008 - when Town were eventually knocked out in the fifth round by Avram Grant's Chelsea.

