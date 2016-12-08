Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Bristol City this weekend and will look to end their poor run of form.

David Wagner's side have scored just six goals in their last nine matches, with Wigan Athletic the only side with a worse goalscoring record over the same period.

Town have also taken just five points from the last available 24 and will have to recapture the kind of form they showed at the beginning of the season if they are to stand any chance of securing a playoff spot come May.

Bristol City were in a similar vein of form up until last week when they notched a win over Ipswich Town - their first victory in six attempts.

Lee Johnson has seen his slide slip to 11th in the table after a fast start to the campaign, but the Robins could go within a point of the top six with a win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Who would you pick for the top half clash? Have your say with our team selector below.