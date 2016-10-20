Huddersfield Town v Derby: Pick your side to take on the Rams

Huddersfield Town face Derby County this weekend having lost back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

Town were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and could not get back to winning ways at Deepdale last night.

What will buoy Town fans is that the last five times their side has lost two league games on the spin, they have won in four of the next matches.

WATCH: David Wagner says his side must leave previous results behind them in the busy festive period

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

They face a rejuvenated Derby side who have not lost in four matches since the departure of Nigel Pearson.

The Rams still sit 20th in the table however, and are the only side yet to score 10 or more goals in the league - notching just seven so far this season.

Who would you pick to keep the Rams at bay? And who are you backing to get the goals for Town this time?

Have your say and pick your team with our gadget below.