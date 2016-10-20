Login Register
Huddersfield Town v Derby: Pick your side to take on the Rams

Use our gadget to name your starting XI

Huddersfield Town v Derby County

Huddersfield Town face Derby County this weekend having lost back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

Town were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and could not get back to winning ways at Deepdale last night.

What will buoy Town fans is that the last five times their side has lost two league games on the spin, they have won in four of the next matches.

WATCH: David Wagner says his side must leave previous results behind them in the busy festive period

They face a rejuvenated Derby side who have not lost in four matches since the departure of Nigel Pearson.

The Rams still sit 20th in the table however, and are the only side yet to score 10 or more goals in the league - notching just seven so far this season.

Who would you pick to keep the Rams at bay? And who are you backing to get the goals for Town this time?

Have your say and pick your team with our gadget below.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the Huddersfield game against Derby, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

SquadYour starting xi
  • GK
  • D
  • M
  • A
    Your starting xi
    Drag player to position
      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here

      Huddersfield Town news LIVE: Town look to bounce back after defeat to Preston

      Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner leaves the pitch at the full-time whistle.

      All the latest Huddersfield Town news, views and gossip

      Huddersfield Town to make another appearance on Sky Sports against Norwich City

      The channel will show the club three times before Christmas

