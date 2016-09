Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: Can derby results really impact form?

Win, lose or draw the outcome of a derby match is often talked about as being a platform on which to build.

For Huddersfield Town though it seems the outcome of the derby match has little impact on their future performances - averaging 1.2 points per game in the three matches that followed a win and 1.7 per game in the three that followed a loss.

However, five of the seven derby losses were immediately followed by a win though, while four of the six derby wins were followed by a loss.

Out of the last 5 West Yorkshire derbies the Terriers have won six and lost seven with a full breakdown of all the games and following results below.

Impact of derby result on form

March 19, 2016 - Leeds 1 - 4 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

L - Huddersfield 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday

L - Middlesbrough 3 - 0 Huddersfield

D - Huddersfield 2 - 2 Hull

WATCH: The amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds last season

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

November 7, 2015 - Huddersfield 0 - 3 Leeds

Post-Derby Results

L - Sheffield Wednesday 3 - 1 Huddersfield

L - Huddersfield 0 - 2 Middlesbrough

W - Birmingham 0 - 2 Huddersfield

LOOK: Match Action from Huddersfield Town 0 Leeds United 3, 7.11.2015

January 31, 2015 - Huddersfield 1 - 2 Leeds

Post-Derby Results

W - Millwall 1-3 Huddersfield

L - Huddersfield 1 - 4 Wolves

D - Bournemouth 1 - 1 Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town 1 v Leeds United 2: Mark Hudson at the final whistle after the defeat.

September 20, 2014 - Leeds 3 - 0 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

W - Huddersfield 2 - 1 Millwall

W - Wolves 1 - 3 Huddersfield

D - Blackburn 0 - 0 Huddersfield

Leeds United 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Leeds United's Mirco Antenucci celebrates scoring his sides second goal.

February 1, 2014 - Leeds 5 - 1 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

W - Huddersfield 1 - 0 Wigan

L - Huddersfield 0 - 3 Nottingham Forest

W - Birmingham 1 - 2 Huddersfield

Leeds United 5 Huddersfield Town 1: Jimmy Kebbe beats Alex Smithies to score his sides' second goal.

October 26, 2013 - Huddersfield 3 - 2 Leeds

Post-Derby Results

L - Wigan 2 - 1 Huddersfield

L - Huddersfield 1 - 3 Birmingham

W - Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 2 Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town 3 Leeds United 2: Danny Ward celebrates his goal for Town.

March 16, 2013 - Leeds 1 - 2 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

L - Huddersfield 0 - 1 Hull

L - Bolton 1 - 0 Huddersfield

D - Huddersfield 2 - 2 Peterborough

Leeds United 1 - 2 Huddersfield Town: Fans celebrate James Vaughan's winner.

December 1, 2012 - Huddersfield 2 - 4 Leeds

Post-Derby Results

D - Huddersfield 2 - 2 Bolton

L - Hull 2 - 0 Huddersfield

D - Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town 2 Leeds United 4: Adam Clayton was on the scoresheets as Town lost in December 2012.

February 2010 - Huddersfield 2 - 2 Leeds

Post-Derby Results

L - Southampton 5 - 0 Huddersfield

L - Gillingham 2 - 0 Huddersfield

L - Huddersfield 1 - 3 Norwich

Huddersfield Town 2 Leeds United 2: Anthony Pilkington (right) was on the scoresheet for Town during the February 2010 clash.

December 5, 2009 - Leeds 2 - 2 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

W - Huddersfield 2 - 1 Gillingham

L - Norwich 3 - 0 Huddersfield

W - Huddersfield 1 - 0 MK Dons

Leeds United 2 Huddersfield Town 2: Jordan Rhodes was on the scoresheet when the two sides met in December 2009.

February 14, 2009 - Huddersfield 1 - 0 Leeds

Post-Derby Results

L - Crewe 3 - 1 Huddersfield

D - Stockport 1 - 1 Huddersfield

D - Huddersfield 2 - 2 Colchester

Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 0: Nathan Clarke (left) score the only goal of the game when the two sides met in February 2009.

November 15, 2008 - Leeds 1 - 2 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

W - Brighton 0 - 1 Huddersfield

L - Huddersfield 0 - 1 Leyton Orient

W - Huddersfield 2 - 1 Walsall

Leeds United 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Joe Skarz (left) score the equaliser during the encounter in November 2008.

April 15, 2008 - Huddersfield 1 - 0 Leeds

Post-Derby Results

W - Huddersfield 1 - 0 Tranmere

W - Huddersfield 2 - 0 Walsall

W - Luton 0 - 1 Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 0: Andy Holdsworth (right) scored the only goal of the game for Town back in April 2008.

December 8, 2007 - Leeds 4 - 0 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

W - Huddersfield 2 - 1 Bristol Rovers

W - Cheltenham 0 - 2 Huddersfield

D - Huddersfield 1 - 1 Crewe

Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Jermaine Beckford scored a brace when the two sides met in December 2007.

August 24, 2004 - Leeds 1 - 0 Huddersfield

Post-Derby Results

W - Huddersfield 2 - 1 Peterborough

L - Doncaster 2 - 1 Huddersfield

W - Huddersfield 4 - 0 Hull

Leeds United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Danny Pugh (right) scored the only goal of the game for the Whites back in 2004.