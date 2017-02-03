Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town's mouth-watering FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City will go on sale on Monday, February 6.

Town host Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday, February 16 - with kick off at 3pm.

Season card holders can purchase their own seats for the clash between 9am on Monday and 8am on Saturday February 11, with any unclaimed seats being released for the fixture.

Priority one supporters can purchase one additional ticket from 9am on Saturday, February 11 until 8am on Monday, February 13, while Blue and White Foundation members and patrons can purchase one ticket from 9am on Monday, February 13 until 8am on Tuesday, February 14.

Tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Tuesday, February 14 - subject to availability.

Town fans will not be allowed in the South Stand for the FA Cup clash, but all three other stands are available to the home support.

The prices are as follows:

Britannia Rescue Stand, Revell Ward Stand and Fantastic Media Stand upper tier

Adults: £30

Over 60s: £20

Under 18s: £10

Fantastic Media Stand lower tier

Adults: £20

Over 60s: £15

Under 18s: £5

You can purchase your tickets here.