Tickets for Huddersfield Town’s big FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester City are now on sale to season-card holders.

More than 2,000 have already been snapped up for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s Premier League side on Saturday, February 18 (3.00).

In the Britannia Rescue Stand, Revell Ward Stand and Fantastic Media Stand upper tier, it’s £30 adults, £20 over 60s and £10 under 18s.

In the Fantastic Media lower tier it’s £20 adults, £15 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

The Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand will not be open to Town supporters.

Season-card holders wishing to purchase their own seat have until 8am this Saturday, February 11 (they should have their client reference number to hand).

Any unclaimed seats after this point will be released.

Priority One supporters can purchase one additional ticket from 9am on Saturday, February 11 until 8am on Monday, February 13.

Blue and White Foundation members and Patrons can purchase one ticket from 9am on Monday, February 13 until 8am on Tuesday, February 14.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Tuesday, February 14.