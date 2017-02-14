Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 23,000 tickets have been sold for Huddersfield Town's fifth round FA Cup clash against Manchester City.

The away side have sold out the whole Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed End - an allocation of just under 4,000 - while Town tickets are selling quickly.

City were given the whole South Stand due to FA Cup rules which demand the away allocation has to be 15% of the stadium capacity.

Tickets for the match were released on general sale at 9am this morning, with queues forming outside the John Smith's Stadium throughout the day.

Although tickets are flying out of the door, there are still just under 1,500 available in the home ends - you can buy yours online or at the ticket office, but you must have previously bought a ticket.

This measure was brought in to stop away fans buying seats in the home areas.

The highest home attendance so far this season was the 22,400-strong crowd who watched the Terriers beat Leeds United - a figure already bettered.