Huddersfield Town host Manchester City this weekend in a mouth-watering FA Cup fifth round tie.

Both sides will want to progress in the competition, but have key matches to worry about next week.

Town face fellow promotion hopefuls Reading at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday, while Man City welcome Ligue 1 leaders Monaco in the Champions League round of 16.

The Sky Blues will be without Gabriel Jesus who has been ruled out with a broken metatarsal, leaving either Sergio Aguero or Kelechi Iheanacho to lead the line.

Town are without the injured Kasey Palmer, Jonathan Hogg and Sean Scannell, while Aaron Mooy is ineligible to play against his parent club.

There are also doubts over Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler, but both should pull through ahead of the weekend clash.

So, who would you start to take on Pep Guardiola's side this weekend? Use our team selector below to name your starting XI.