Malcolm Macdonald’s 206-day stint as Huddersfield Town boss was traumatic to say the least.

As well as relegation to the third tier, it included the infamous club-record 10-1 Maine Road defeat by Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round visitors Manchester City.

The former Newcastle United, Arsenal and England striker believes that game was a major factor in his inability to get another job in management.

But he says he still has a soft spot for Town - and will be rooting for them against City.

Now 67, Macdonald told the Daily Mirror: “For me, personally, it was a seriously damaging result.

“The fact we’re still talking about it now, 30 years on, says everything.

“Relegations are forgotten, but record-breaking defeats are not.

“Every club has its record defeat and Huddersfield’s happened to be on my watch. It’s there in the record books.

“The players’ names don’t sit alongside it, but mine does. I’ll always be associated with that awful day.

“It took them a long while to recover and perhaps you can say my reputation never did.”

Town took City to a second replay in the FA Cup third roud later that season.

Macdonald added: “I’ve still got a bit of a soft spot for Huddersfield.

“I wish them well and, whatever happens, I’m certain it won’t be 10-1 this time.”